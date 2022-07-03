First Harley Quinn episode is now free on YouTube

HQ

Recently, we showed you the hilarious first trailer from the third season of Harley Quinn, an animated HBO Max series with twisted dark humour and a lot of over the top violence. If you would like to watch it, but aren't convinced it's worth the streaming subscription, you can now watch it for free on YouTube.

The official DC account on Twitter revealed these good news late yesterday, and if you want to check it out to see how Kaley Cuoco performs as Harley Quinn, you can do that over here.