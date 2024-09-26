First hands-on with PS5 Pro reveals which games will get the most out of the expensive console

HQ

Is PlayStation 5 Pro worth it? DigitalFoundry recently got a hands-on preview with the latest Sony console, playing eleven games and analyzing how the new system improved games already available on PS5.

According to their analysis, PS5 Pro will be worth the price if you are the type of gamer that usually plays on performance mode (which, according to Sony and common sense, is the majority of people).

Thanks to PS5 Pro, you will be able to get significant upgrade in image quality, while maintaining smooth 60 fps, something that very few PS5 games could achieve, forcing you to choose between better performance or crisper graphics.

But not all games benefit the same. According to Digital Foundry (thanks, Shinobi602), some games look "significantly better", while others, specifically F1 24, get an "almost generational leap in image quality".

However, while most games look even better than their PS5 versions on image quality (capped at 30fps), if you are used to playing at those lowered framerates, you will not notice much of a difference in some games.

Horizon Forbidden West and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth seem to be some of the best looking games on PS5 Pro, but things will probably get even better when we start seeing some first party made from the ground-up with PS5 Pro. Perhaps Ghost of Yōtei will be one of the first ones?