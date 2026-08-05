First glimmer of peace talks to end the bloody civil war in Myanmar

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Since a military coup in 2021 ousted Myanmar's Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, the conflict has claimed more than 100,000 lives in the country. For a long time, it was thought that the resistance forces were gradually gaining the upper hand in the conflict, but China's recent strategic alliance with the military government has strengthened the position of the ruling army.

According to the Reuters report, the military is now focusing its efforts on areas rich in rare earths and minerals, a vital economic resource in today's world. This has led armed groups aligned with the former elected government to retreat towards the south of the country, but diplomatic efforts have been underway for some time.

Thailand is leading an international negotiating group that has met separately with the various factions, and all parties are currently in a "favourable" position to reach an agreement, although they acknowledge that the negotiations will be long and slow. This week, the Thai government will meet in Bangkok with General Min Aung Hlaing, the current leader of Myanmar, where progress is expected to be made.