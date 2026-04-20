First full image of Link's design in The Legend of Zelda Movie

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Following a promotional approach similar to its strict guidelines for video games, Nintendo is being very cautious about revealing details regarding the live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, and we have no idea about the script or how director Wes Ball will adapt the franchise, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026.

In fact, it was only a few days ago that we received official confirmation from IMDb (despite her involvement in the project having been leaked via some leaked photos from the shoot) of Dichen Lachman as the Sheikah Impa. Nor do we know what or who the villain (or villains) of the film will be, as we are only aware of the confirmed roles of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, the aforementioned Impa, and Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda.

However, today we can add another small detail that may be somewhat more revealing about the film's tone. Director of photography Gyula Pados shared a clapperboard on his Instagram account commemorating the previously announced wrap-up of filming, although he deleted it immediately afterwards. That hasn't stopped the internet from already circulating it far and wide.

What's interesting is that this image is actually the first time we've seen official artwork from The Legend of Zelda Movie, and we can get a full look at Link's costume. It seems the aesthetic is more similar to Twilight Princess than to the modern instalments of Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, which could indicate that this film won't be as childish or suitable for all audiences as the animated Mario adaptations are.

It is also curious to note that on set they continued to use the codename 'Umami' right up until the very end of filming with actors, so as not to reveal any clues about the film's possible subtitle.

Let's hope that both Sony Pictures and Nintendo decide to reveal more details soon about The Legend of Zelda Movie, which is scheduled for release in cinemas on 7 May 2027.