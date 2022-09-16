Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

First expansion for The One Ring has been announced

It'll be coming this autumn, and will be a deep dive into the western land of Eriador between the Misty Mountains and the Lunebank.

So it is finally time for the acclaimed Lord of the Rings RPG, The One Ring, to get its first expansion, Ruins of the Lost Realm. A deep dive into the western land of Eriador between the Misty Mountains and the Lunebank. A place steeped in mystery, adventure and ancient sorcery.

The book includes a total of three chapters intended to provide an overview of the region, narrative elements for the player to use and historical landmarks. The book is scheduled for release later this autumn. So stay tuned!

Have you played The One Ring and are you looking forward to this expansion?

