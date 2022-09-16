First expansion for The One Ring has been announced

HQ

So it is finally time for the acclaimed Lord of the Rings RPG, The One Ring, to get its first expansion, Ruins of the Lost Realm. A deep dive into the western land of Eriador between the Misty Mountains and the Lunebank. A place steeped in mystery, adventure and ancient sorcery.

The book includes a total of three chapters intended to provide an overview of the region, narrative elements for the player to use and historical landmarks. The book is scheduled for release later this autumn. So stay tuned!

Have you played The One Ring and are you looking forward to this expansion?