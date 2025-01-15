First edition Harry Potter book nearly thrown away

HQ

A first-edition version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was saved from being thrown into a rubbish heap, and is now expected to sell for tens of thousands of pounds at auction.

As per the BBC, the book was discovered by auctioneers before it could be thrown away. It is expected to be one of 500 hardback copies of the best-seller, coming from its first ever print run. Daniel Pearce, head of NLB Auctions in Devon, said it is their biggest find.

"The family are delighted, they didn't expect it at all... it will be important money for them, and it has been sat on a shelf for 20 years."

The book was discovered among the possessions of a deceased man, and when it hits auction, it is expected to sell for around £40,000. Harry Potter items have gone for much, much more in the past, such as one illustration that fetched $2 million, so perhaps collectors could pay even more for this original item.

