First Dwarf

First Dwarf announced for Xbox with new trailer

The action-RPG will be coming to PC and Xbox in 2024.

If action-RPG's are your thing, perhaps you should check out First Dwarf in which you get to explore the planet Driftland in a mech. You also need to upgrade it to stay on top of things and reach new locations, while also building a colony so dwarves can colonise this new world.

The game is being developed by Star Drifters with Unreal Engine 5, who previously has confirmed that this is coming for PC in 2024. Now they have also announced an Xbox version coming at the same time, and been nice enough to include a trailer.

Check it out below, and the main features are listed further down.

Main features:
• Explore the world in mana-powered mechanical armor. Upgrade it to unlock new exciting abilities that will help you with discovering new locations in the vast open world in the clouds.
• Build various structures to defend yourself and to establish a new colony for your people.
• Fight the numerous dangers of the Driftland's wildlands: barbarian tribes, wild creatures, or natural disasters. Secure the area and make it more hospitable for dwarven settlers.
• Unveil the mysterious secrets of the ancients, while unveiling the story of the hero's family.

