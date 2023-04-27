First details on Kung Fu Panda 4 revealed

A bunch of details on Kung Fu Panda 4 have been unveiled at this year's CinemaCon, including the director and premise of the upcoming animated movie.

Mike Mitchell, best known for his work on The Lego Movie 2, Trolls, and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, is set to direct Kung Fu Panda 4. In terms of the plot, Po's journey this time around seems to take a different turn, as he is looking for a successor to the title of the Dragon Warrior.





To do this, he leaves the Valley of Peace and travels to what is only being described as "the big city." Here, he meets The Chameleon, who could be his biggest challenge yet as the villain has the ability to turn into the enemies of Po's past.

There seems to be a lot to get excited about here, but we'll still be waiting a while before we see Kung Fu Panda 4, as the movie is set to release in 2024.