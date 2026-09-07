First details and lands of the new Harry Potter theme park opening in 2029

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Since 2010, when the first Harry Potter themed land opened at Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando Resort, Harry Potter in theme parks has been synonymous of Universal, despite the franchise's rights being owned by a different company, Warner Bros. All kinds of Harry Potter rides and lands have opened in Universal resorts in the United States and Japan, but in 2029, Harry Potter will also appear at Abu Dhabi's Warner Bros. World.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is one of the major indoor theme parks in the United Arab Emirates, mainly focused on DC Comics Super Heroes and Looney Tunes characters including Scooby-Doo. However, in 2022, a brand new Harry Potter land was announced for the indoor park, the only one outside of the Universal theme parks, and therefore offering other kinds of experiences.

Four years later, we get the first details of how the land will look like. Just announced by owners The Miral Group, the Harry Potter land at Warner Bros. World will be made of three mini-lands: Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest, with a different ride expected for each one.

A new, and very blurry concept art was revealed. Because the park is indoors, the scale will not be as big as in Universal (there won't be a Hogwarts' castle replica). However, we can more or less see the Diagon Alley, a room that could be based on the Great Hall, a round-shaped room, another room that we bet are the moving stairs with all those paintings in the wall, and intriguingly, the larger room seems to be based on the Chamber of Secrets...

What rides would you like to see in the new Harry Potter land opening at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi in 2029?