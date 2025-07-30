First details shared for Tour de France 2026: A guided tour through Barcelona's most beautiful buildings

HQ

Tour de France just ended (well, the men's race), and the countdown has begun for 2026's edition, which will once again have an international departure, unlike this year, which took place 100% inside the Hexagon. Barcelona will be the city where the next Tour de France departs, on July 4, 2026, with three stages taking place in Catalonia.

Barcelona's mayor Jaume Collboni made a presentation today with the first details of the stages that will take place in Barcelona. The celebration of the Tour will coincide with the city being named UNESCO World Capital of Architecture, and the first stage will make good use of the beautiful streets and buildings, as it will be a 19.7 km time trial between Parc del Fòrum at Sant Martí district to Montjuïc. It will include a tour of the Modernist Sant Pau complex and a parade down Avinguda Gaudí to reach the Sagrada Família.

"The event will be open to all citizens and will celebrate two of the city's most emblematic, iconic, and historic spaces: the Historic Complex of the former Sant Pau Hospital and the Sagrada Família Temple. The goal is for this event to be the most spectacular in the race's history", the city hall said in a press release.

The second stage will take place between the cities of Tarragona and Barcelona, separated by 178 kilometres, mostly flat through coast towns like Torredembarra, El Vendrell, Vilanova i la Geltrú, and Sitges before climbing Montjuic again three times. The third stage will take place in Granollers.

It will be the third time the Tour visits Barcelona after 1957, 1965, and 2009, but never before has it been home of the Grand Départ. Tour de France 2027 will also be international, as it will visit Scotland, Wales, and England.