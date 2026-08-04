First deaths confirmed in US' largest cyclosporiasis outbreak

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What has grown into the largest cyclosporiasis outbreak in the United States history has caused its first deaths. Two people in Michigan have died through problems related to the disease, though it is noted by the state's health department that they also had underlying health conditions.

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal disease caused by the Cyclospora parasite, usually isn't life-threatening, but in this case, it has caused the deaths of two people with health conditions that may have been severely affected by the disease and its related dehydration.

The outbreak, which has now been found in nine US states, has been linked back to iceberg lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms operations in Mexico, which was then served at Taco Bell restaurants across the country. The lettuce has since been recalled, but FDA authorities are still looking into other potential causes (per Reuters).

The current outbreak has seen cases of cyclosporiasis in the US climb to the highest they've ever been, as it has become one of the largest cases of foodborne illnesses in the country's history. More than 6,700 laboratory-confirmed cases have been found as of the end of July, with thousands more yet to be confirmed. Michigan is the hardest state hit, and authorities are still struggling to pin down what other foods besides the Taylor Farms lettuce may contain the parasite.