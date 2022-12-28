First Clip of KALEIDOSCOPE Appears Online

HQ

Netflix is known for creating some experimental media to drawn in new viewers. Take the Black Mirror special Bandersnatch, for example, where you basically played through the movie like a choice-based video game, changing the story with each decision made and working towards the best ending.

Now, another strange twist on traditional media has emerged in the form of KALEIDOSCOPE, a heist thriller starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rosaline Elbay, and Rufus Sewell. KALEIDOSCOPE allows viewers to watch in any episode order they choose.

This choice will allegedly change the viewpoint of the audience on the characters and story depending where they start watching from. It certainly sounds impressive, but many are wondering whether Netflix will be able to pull the concept off.

Not much is revealed from the opening clip, but it does show Esposito appearing to lead a group of criminals hoping to pull off a big heist, with the first of likely many jobs being to track down a truck.