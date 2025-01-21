First Champions League games of 2025: all you can watch on Tuesday and Wednesday

HQ

Champions League returns this week after a long winter break, for the final two games of the League Phase. And there is still much at stake, with many teams forced to win their remaining fixtures if they intend to qualify for the playoff (be among the top 24) or get direct qualification for the round of 16 (be among the top 8). And there are differences between finishing 9th and 24th, too.

This week, matchday 7, fans will be able to enjoy fixtures on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 January.

Champions League games for Tuesday January 21



Atalanta vs Sturm Graz (18:45 CET)



Monaco vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET)



S. Bratislava vs Stuttgart (21:00 CET)



Club Brugge vs Juventus (21:00 CET)



Atleti vs Leverkusen (21:00 CET)



Benfica vs Barcelona (21:00 CET)



Liverpool vs Lille (21:00 CET)



Bologna vs B. Dortmund (21:00 CET)



Crvena Zvezda vs PSV (21:00 CET)



Champions League games for Wednesday January 22



Leipzig vs Sporting CP (18:45 CET)



Shakhtar vs Brest (18:45 CET)



Real Madrid vs Salzburg (21:00 CET)



Paris vs Man City (21:00 CET)



Sparta Praha vs Inter (21:00 CET)



Arsenal vs GNK Dinamo (21:00 CET)



Celtic vs Young Boys (21:00 CET)



Feyenoord vs Bayern München (21:00 CET)



Milan vs Girona (21:00 CET)



These are the first Champions League games of the year, and the League Phase will end a week later, with Matchday 8 taking place on January 28-29. If the League Phase had ended already, this is how the pairings would look...