First blind Barbie doll has been revealed

A year removed from the Barbie movie, it does feel like Barbiefever is still rocking the world, and now we have a brand-new doll revealed by Mattel in collaboration with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB).

The AFB helped Mattel design a new Barbie doll intended to reflect blind girls and those with low vision. She has a cane and dark glasses as part of her design and has textured clothing especially for blind and low-vision girls who would like to play with her.

"It's wonderful to think that children with a vision impairment can now play with a Barbie that looks like them," Debbie Miller of the Royal National Institute of Blind People told the BBC. "We're so pleased with the details that have gone into designing this new Barbie, the tactile clothes as well as the cane and the sunglasses."

What do you think of the prospect of a blind Barbie?

