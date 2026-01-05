First big change in WTA's tennis ranking as Amanda Anisimova passes Coco Gauff in the top 3

HQ

We're only starting the first full week of 2025, but there's already been a significant change in tennis women's rankings, as the World No. 3 and 4 have swapped places. On Monday, January 5, as the ranks update, Amanda Anisimova moves up to a career-high third place, while fellow American Coco Gauff drops to fourth place in the WTA rankings.

No new points were given this week, but some points were dropped: Gauff won 500 points from the United Cup last year (representing Team USA), points that she has now lost, dropping from 6,763 to 6,273. Anisimova remains at 6,287.

Gauff, 21 years old, won Roland Garros and reached Australian Open semi-finals last year. She could return to the top 3 next week, if Team USA defends their United Cup title. Gauff lost to Jessica Bouzas on Monday, but Taylor Fritz saved a match point and the doubles couple, made of Christian Harrison and Gauff herself, ended up giving the victory to Team USA over Team Spain.

Right now, however, Anisimova, three years older than Gauff, becomes the third player born in the 2000s to reach the top 3 in WTA, after Swiatek and Gauff (and Alcaraz and Sinner counting ATP rankings too). Gauff, however, remains the youngest player to have been World No. 2, as she was born in 2004.