First accident at Madring during Formula 2 practice session, red flag as the car caught fire

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The Madrid Formula 1 circuit has been labelled by the drivers as difficult, tough and even risky, and in the first day of the Spanish Grand Prix we already had a major accident, although thankfully without injuries. It happened during Free Practice session (the only one) for Formula 2, when the Thai driver Tasanapol "Tern" Inthraphuvasak crashed his car and the wreck got engulfed in flames, which obviously caused the first red flag of the weekend to be called.

Thankfully, the 21-year-old driver walked out himself of the car and was uninjured, but it shows how ruthless the circuit is. Many drivers have pointed that there is little room between the track and the walls, and with a lot of high speed turns, they are comparing it to Jeddah.

So far, in the first free practice of Formula 1, George Russell has been the fastest on soft tyres. Another Free Practice will begin at 16:00 CEST, and qualifying will take place tomorrow Saturday at 16 CEST, 15 BST.