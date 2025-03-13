First 4 Figures presents a statue of Tooty from Banjo-Kazooie

HQ

The Banjo-Kazooie IP hasn't received a new video game for years, but the franchise lives on because of its loyal fans. Now, the First 4 Figures brand has revealed its next statue: Tooty, Banjo's sister.

Pre-orders open on 18 March, and you can receive a $10 discount by signing up to the F4F mailing list. The final date and price have not yet been announced.

The statue is inspired by Grunty's Furnace Fun mini-game, where Banjo and Kazooie must rescue Tooty. It adds to First 4 Figures' existing collection of IP, with other statues of Mumbo Jumbo, Gruntilda, the Jinjos and other Banjo transformations.

