First 4 Figures announces a K.K. Slider statue from Animal Crossing: New Horizons that plays music

Popular merch brand First 4 Figures, known for its premium and super detailed figures about videogame characters, has announced a new statue based on K.K. Slider, from the Animal Crossing franchise.

The figure comes with a magnetic backdrop, three songs you can play by touching the base, and an authentification card.

The lovely singer from the Animal Crossing games is actually quite sparse on details and textures (most of the surface of the character is just white) which make it one of the most affordable products of the brand, compared with statues of Link or Samus.

The figure has just been announced and will ship December 2024, but if you order it in the first month, you will get a nice discount: from €113.82/£94.90 to €97.56/£81.34.

First 4 Figures recently announced two other figures, based on Isabelle and Tom Nook, which are in the same scale, and you can put all three of them next to each other forming a diorama.