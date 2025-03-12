First trailer for Lilo & Stitch live-action remake released

HQ

Disney has released the first trailer for the Lilo & Stitch live action remake. One of the most beloved modern animated movies from Disney, released in 2002, the remake will reintroduce the lovely alien Stitch to new audiences this May, just two months after another live-action remake, Snow White.

The new live-action cast includes Maia Kealoha as Lilo, as well as Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere, who voiced Lilo's sister Nani in the original, also appears on the film, as well as Jason Scott Lee and Amy Hill.

Lilo & Stich has been directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, known for the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. The original was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois: Sanders, despite now working on the competence (director of the acclaimed The Wild Robot for DreamWorks) returns to provide the voice for Stitch. Meanwhile, DeBlois will also release another live-action remake from a modern animated classic: How to Train Your Dragon.

Are you excited for the Lilo & Stitch remake? It opens on theatres May 23.