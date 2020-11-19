Firmware update 8.01 is out now on PS4

You're watching Advertisements

It feels like console updates are rolling out left, right, and center recently. The 3DS just received a surprise update and the PS5 received one just ahead of its European launch. Now it's time for the PS4 to receive the same treatment, as firmware update 8.01 has now rolled out for all users on the platform.

Don't expect anything too exciting though, as the update simply reads: "This system software update improves system performance." The update is roughly 477MB in size, and it's speculated to fix some of the issues users experienced in the 8.00 update.

Are you excited to have an even more stable console?