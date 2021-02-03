Firmware update 20.02-02.50.00 has now been released for PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Right off the back of revealing that the PS5 has sold 4.5 million units, Sony has rolled out a new firmware update to improve the user experience on the console.

Firmware update 20.02-02.50.00 is out now and as well as improving system performance (as expected), it also helps smooth out the installation process for PS4 games on disc. Previously, for some users, the PS5 would occasionally install a PS4 version of a game from disc, even after installing the upgraded PS5 version, but this has now been resolved. It's a small fix, but an appreciated one, as your hard drive should no longer be cluttered with two different versions when installing games in this manner.

You can check out the full list of release notes below:

