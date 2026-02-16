Fireworks explosion kills at least 8 in eastern China

HQ

At least eight people died and two others were injured when fireworks exploded near a store in Donghai County, eastern China, on Sunday afternoon, the day before the Lunar New Year. Local authorities said the explosion was triggered when someone ignited fireworks improperly near the shop.

The two injured, who suffered minor burns, have received medical treatment, while the suspected perpetrators have been detained and an investigation launched by the Ministry of Emergency Management to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

Lunar New Year's Eve: Fireworks (concept) // Shutterstock

In a statement, the ministry called for stricter supervision across all stages of fireworks production, transport, sale, and use, and urged local authorities to learn "deep lessons" to prevent similar incidents. Fireworks are traditionally used on Lunar New Year's Eve to bid farewell to the old year and ward off evil spirits.

Recent years have seen stricter regulation of fireworks due to safety and pollution concerns. Similar accidents include a June 2025 explosion in a Hunan factory that killed 9 and injured 26, and a December 2024 blast in Kaifeng, Henan, which left 3 dead and 2 injured...