Firewatch and GRIS are the best games joining Game Pass before Starfield

Quite a few great games have been added to the PlayStation Plus Extra library today, but those of you with an Xbox, PC or phone shouldn't be too jealous.

Microsoft has announced the four games that will be added to Game Pass the next three weeks, and the majority of them are at least excellent:





Firewatch for PC, consoles and Cloud on the 17th of August



The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for PC, consoles and Cloud on the 18th of August



Sea of Stars for PC, consoles and Cloud on the 29th of August



GRIS for PC, consoles and Cloud on the 5th of September



It might seem weird that GRIS was included on the list when it's coming a bit into September, but I'm guessing Microsoft decided to mention it here because most people wouldn't even noticed Nomada's cool-looking game in the next update. Why? Because the next batch of games joining Game Pass includes Starfield, as Bethesda's highly anticipated game will launch straight on to the service on the 6th of September. Those of you willing to pay more for it can also buy the Premium edition to get it on the 1st of September.

That being said, some games are as usual leaving Game Pass. These games will be removed on the 31st of August: