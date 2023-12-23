Firewall Series studio shuts down due to "lack of support for VR"

HQ

It's hard to tell if the VR market is in crisis or heading into a crisis, because while Meta seems to be having decent success with its Quest series, Sony doesn't seem very interested in supporting PSVR2.

For example, the developer First Contact Games, which has been behind games like Firewall Ultra and other Firewall titles for PSVR2 with Sony as publisher, has now announced that it's closing its doors. In a message on Facebook, the studio writes that there is a lack of funding for VR development and it is therefore unable to continue. This also means that Solaris: Offworld Combat 2, which was presented earlier this year, is closed:

"After almost 8 years of working with the most amazing team I've ever had the pleasure of being part of, I'm sad to announce that we will be closing our company First Contact Entertainment by the end of the year. The lack of support for VR within the industry has eventually taken its toll. As a AAA VR game developer, we are just not able to justify the expense needed going forward. We are a team of fearless innovators willing to push new technologies to its limits. I am extremely proud of the team and grateful to our investors, our partners and of course our community of dedicated and passionate players."

