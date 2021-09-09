Firesprite has joined PlayStation Studios

HQ

Sony has announced that it has expanded its PlayStation Studios family, with the acquisition of the Liverpool-based studio Firesprite. The developer responsible for PlayStation games such as The Playroom, will mark the 14th member to the PlayStation family.

In the announcement blog post, it was mentioned by Sony that Firesprite's "technical and creative capabilities will be paramount to growing our stellar catalogue of exclusive games", and that we should be excited for what is to come.

There was also a letter from Graeme Ankers, the marketing director of Firesprite, in which was said, "Now, as a first party studio, we know we have the full support of PlayStation in furthering our heritage of combining creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans."

"I firstly want to thank PlayStation and their community for the warm welcome into a family of incredible creators," continued Ankers. "I'd also like to thank all of our 'Sprites, past and present, who have helped shape the Firesprite we see today. I'm proud of the talent we have at Firesprite and you'll continue to hear and see more from us all very soon!"

Later today will also see Sony host the PlayStation Showcase 2021, an event that promises 40 minutes of content based on the future of PlayStation 5.