Fireshine Games will show off four titles at the Convergence Games Showcase

HQ

Tomorrow, we can look forward to yet another showcase being scheduled for this week. On top of the now passed PlayStation State of Play and a few Tokyo Game Show-geared events coming up, the folk at the Convergence Games Showcase will also be looking to spotlight a variety of indie and AA creators too.

One such company that will feature heavily in the Convergence Games Showcase is Fireshine Games, with the publisher actually set to present glimpses and updates on four very different projects during the event.

As for what these projects will be, I recently had the chance to speak with Fireshine's head of product marketing Tina Moore, who gave me the rundown on everything the publisher will be presenting.

"That's the great thing about Fireshine. We have such a huge variety of games, and they're also very different," said Moore.

"So there are four titles included. The first one I'm going to mention is Shadows of Doubt, which is obviously the immersive sandbox detective game that everyone knows and loves. That is going into 1.0, and it is launching into Convergence. So the 1.0 of Shadows of Doubt on all formats will launch as the showcase goes live. So that's one amazing opportunity that, you know, we're really excited about.

"A second title that we've got coming in, and this is A.I.L.A., which I'm sure you all heard of at Gamescom. So it was in the pre-show for Opening Night Live, it's a sci-tech horror from Pulsatrix Studios, which is one game that we're super excited about. And we've got there... We did a piece with some influencers, and it's all about their reaction to the trailer that was at Opening Night Live. So we're really excited to bring more of A.I.L.A. to the show.

"And then we also have Tales of Seikyu, which is a wonderful kind of farming sim, kind of love interest game. So you've got waifus and husbandos and, you know, a wonderful kind of cosy, happy, lovely experience there... So it's a beautiful game and that is already doing hugely well in terms of awareness and people interested in it. And we will be announcing at the showcase that we are opening our first alpha for people to come and play Tales of Seikyu. So we're really excited about putting that in the wider audience's hands. It will be a closed play test, but we're still letting a fair few people in just to get their hands on. So that's exciting.

"And then we've also got Iter, which is our kind of mining tower defence game, which we're also really excited about, which has got a wonderful personality. So, yeah, we're really excited to bring all of these games and all of this wonderful news to, you know, the Convergence audience."

The Convergence Games Showcase is set to take place on September 26 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, so be sure to check it out live to see all of these announcements from Fireshine Games live.