Fireshine Games announces 3D action-platformer Duskfade

The London-based game developer Fireshine Games has just announced its next project. Regarded as a 3D action-platformer, this project is known as Duskfade, and it follows a young workshop apprentice who takes on the immense challenge of restoring time to a world that has been overwhelmed by eternal night.

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2026, the game is looking to combine "nostalgia with modern gameplay in this timeless love letter to action-platformer classics." It will present levels and worlds that have been shaped by Master Clockmakers who have weaved magic and mystery, and stunning environments altogether, populating them with lovely characters. This includes "ethereal forests, underwater realms, sunlit dunes, and cloudy heights in a diverse universe teeming with secrets to uncover."

As per the gameplay, we can expect traditional platforming elements like jumping, gliding, dashing, and grappling. There will even be what is described as "fast-paced combat".

Talking about Duskfade, Fireshine Games chief marketing officer, Sarah Hoeksma, has stated: "Duskfade is a gorgeous action-platformer that recalls the classic gameplay of some of our all-time favourite 3D platforming games. The game's developer - Weird Beluga - is an immensely talented team, with a wealth of enthusiasm for platformers and an eye for crafting incredible, gorgeous worlds to explore. We're so excited for fans of 3D platformers to discover the wondrous world of Duskfade next year."

You can see the reveal trailer for Duskfade below, as well as some images of the game.