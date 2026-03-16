Firefly animated reboot revealed, original cast returning to reprise their roles

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Firefly, the cult classic 2002 sci-fi show, is getting an animated reboot. The animated series is in advanced development, and will see the original cast including Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher, and Summer Glau, reprise their roles.

As per Deadline, the animated reboot comes from animation studio ShadowMachine, which showed off early concept art as part of the reveal. The show will be set some time between the 2002 original series, and the 2005 feature film Serenity.

"The dedication of Firefly fans has kept this 25-year-old show relevant. Clearly, the return of Firefly is something the fans want. More importantly, it's something they deserve," Fillion said. Fillion's own production banner, Collision33, is developing the show, alongside 20th Television Animation, which has the rights to Firefly. Joss Whedon, the show's original creator, is not involved, but has given his blessing to the new series.