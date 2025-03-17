Firefighting Simulator: Ignite lets you sample life as a firefighter

There are plenty of odd simulators out there these days where we can do everything from performing surgery to cutting grass, selling drugs and cleaning things. With this in mind, Firefighting Simulator: Ignite should be considered a pretty safe alternative.

The self explanatory title has now been announced by Astragon with a first trailer, where we get a taste of life as an American firefighter. In addition to putting out fires, you'll also be rescuing civilians, dealing with explosions and various types of fires caused by things like grease and broken electronics. This is how the title is presented in the press release:

"Experience the rush of firefighting in stunning visual quality in an intuitive and cooperative multiplayer mode with 3 friends or with the help of your NPC controlled crew. Battle raging and dynamic flames, heat, and smoke - all simulated in real time. Cutting-edge physics & graphics systems powered by Unreal Engine 5 let you experience firefighting immersion like never before."

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X this fall and you can check out the first images and a trailer below.