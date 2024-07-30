Fired The Mandalorian star Gina Carano wins partial victory in dispute against Disney

HQ

After Thursday's partial victory in the case against former employer Disney, which saw Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after she posted things on Twitter that the movie company considered inappropriate. Carano sued Disney with the financial backing of billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk, and now the Los Angeles City Court has dismissed Disney's attempt to have the lawsuit thrown out.

US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett says the following (via The Hollywood Reporter): "Disney had "not identified any evidence — in the Complaint or otherwise — to substantiate a claim that they employ public-facing actors for the purpose of promoting the 'values of respect,' 'decency,' 'integrity,' or 'inclusion.' Accordingly, Defendants' invocation of the supposedly detrimental effects of Plaintiff's 'mere presence' as one of Defendants' employees lacks constitutional import."

Carano discusses this development on X, adding, "I am moved to tears. After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name. I am so grateful for this opportunity.

"What happened to me was unacceptable, absurd and abusive, among other things. It should not have happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else moving forward. Let it stop here.

"I quite literally fought to get to where I got to in my career through intense ups and downs, and I'll keep up that fight to continue doing what I love. I appreciate all of you who stood by me and defended me, and I am so sorry that similar situations have happened to some of you. I want you to know that I see you and I stand with you.

"Thank you to Elon Musk, a man I have never even met, who so graciously gave me a fighting chance. Thank you for standing for justice for all of humanity. May God bless you and your family for years to come because He has chosen you for such a time as this."

In other words, there will be a trial, and with Musk's lawyer's staff, which is quite large to say the least, it may very well lead to hefty damages that Disney will be forced to pay out to Carano.