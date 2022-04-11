Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes new screens keeps teasing its mysterious new character

HQ

Nintendo surprised us in its latest Nintendo Direct with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a spinoff based on the successful Three Houses with the "Warriors" tag that takes it into the musou genre with a new story and a new character, but also with other mechanics that go beyond mashing buttons to annihilate hundreds of enemies.

Amazon Japan recently uploaded three new screenshots of the game, and while they don't show much, they seem to imply you'll be able to play as that mysterious purple-haired character we've previously seen sharing boxart with Byleth. They also show some kind of canteen, a meeting point similar to Three Houses' one where you can talk with other characters and know more about them to improve your affinity, and some sort of missions menu, where you can see different territories conquered by blue or red factions.

There's also a brief glimpse of a level map showing different units moving around and conquered sections. Sure, Three Hopes wants us to feel strong beating hordes of enemies without breaking a sweat, but it doesn't forget its strategical roots. We'll surely know more about this title soon, as it releases on Nintendo Switch on June 24.

Via NintendoEverything