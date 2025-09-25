Fire Emblem Shadows announced for iOS and Android, is already out

Surprise! A new Fire Emblem game just came out on mobile phones, iOS and Android. Announced via a press release, and immediately launced on mobile app stores as a free to play, Fire Emblem Shadows is already being called as "Fire Emblem Among Us".

Unlike Fire Emblem Heroes, the previous Fire Emblem game on mobile phones, this game, developed by Intelligent Systems, features battles mixing real-time strategy with social deduction.

"One of the three allies participating in each battle is secretly a treacherous disciple of shadow. Players choose to take on the role of either a disciple of light, aiming to find their way through the labyrinth, or a disciple of shadow. After the initial battle, players vote to determine who they believe is the treacherous disciple of shadow", the game says. Correct votes will determine if the next battle is more challenging, until it ends with the disciples of light discovering the traitor... or the disciple of shadow deceiving the others.

You can already download Fire Emblem Shadows on Google Play. It is free to play, with optional purchases in the game. Remember that a new, mainline game in the series, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next year.