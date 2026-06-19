Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will have a distinctly Spanish flavour

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Many are eagerly awaiting the next instalment in Nintendo's tactical series. Indeed, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is due to be released on 17 September and will be the first title in the series to be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Although we don't yet have many details about the game (we imagine we'll find out more over the course of this summer, presumably at Gamescom), fans have been scrutinising every detail Nintendo has revealed about the game, whether in the trailers or the official concept art for the characters we'll see in the game, and have come to an intriguing conclusion.

As reported on the Nintenleaks' YouTube channel, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will be inspired by Spain. This is all based on an image of the female main character called Leda, who is holding a musical instrument similar to a Spanish guitar. In fact, what she is holding is a vihuela, an instrument originating in the Spanish Middle Ages. Based on this, and also taking into account the style of her clothing and skin tone, we could be looking at the first Fire Emblem set in Spain.

Take a look at the official artwork of Leda in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave below. What do you think?