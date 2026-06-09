Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will be released in September

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There have been rumours that the next instalment in the Fire Emblem series, titled Fortune's Weave, would be released this summer, and during today's Nintendo Direct, the publisher confirmed the news. While it is indeed set for the very end of summer, the tactical role-playing game is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17.

During the same broadcast, we also got to see a new trailer showcasing parts of the story, its characters, and some gameplay, and it certainly looks like an adventure worthy of the series' name. You can check out the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave trailer below.