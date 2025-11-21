Fire breaks out at Cop30 summit hall in Brazil

HQ

A fire erupted inside a conference hall at the Cop30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, on Thursday, forcing delegates to evacuate as smoke spread through the venue.

Officials said the blaze began near the China pavilion and was brought under control within minutes. Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to organisers. Videos shared online show attendees rushing out as flames moved across exhibition stands and climbed toward the ceiling.

Parts of the site, including the health and science pavilion and several Africa pavilions, were also affected, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear. Fire crews and UN staff used extinguishers to contain the flames, which burned a hole in the roof of the summit venue.

Local authorities said the cause has not yet been confirmed, though early reports point to a possible generator failure or short circuit. Much of the venue was still under construction when the conference opened, with unfinished structures and exposed areas noted by participants.

The fire broke out as ministers were locked in final negotiations on fossil fuels and climate finance, with talks already running past the summit's planned deadline. More than 50,000 delegates are attending the event. This is a developing news story...