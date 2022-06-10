Cookies

Firaxis: XCOM is definitely not dead

We've been told that the series isn't even "sleeping".

Late yesterday, we reported about Marvel's Midnight Suns, which got a new trailer during the Summer Game Fest. It revealed that Hulk and Venom is joining the game, which is also getting a visit from Spider-Man.

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been described as inspired by XCOM, and shares the same developer. This has made many XCOM fans worried that Firaxis has axed the series to focus on Marvel instead. But this is not even remotely true, as explained by director Jake Solomon in an interview over at VGC:

"As long as I live, as long as Firaxis lives, Xcom is...I won't even say sleeping. I will say Xcom is definitely not dead."

Hopefully this means there is more XCOM coming in a not too distant future, but until Marvel's Midnight Suns has been released in October, it's not likely that we'll see any signs of extra terrestrial life.

