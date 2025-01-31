Firaxis reveals the Civilization VII roadmap for 2025

HQ

As we steadily count down the days until the launch of Civilization VII on February 11, you might be starting to wonder what the game has in store for the rest of 2025. This has now been confirmed by Firaxis, who has lifted the curtain on the roadmap up until October.

The first content addition will arrive in March and with it bring the inclusion of Ada Lovelace as a leader and Carthage and Great Britain as civilizations. To add to this, we can expect four new Natural Wonders. Later in the month will see the debut of Simon Bolivar as a leader and Bulgaria and Nepal as civilizations. Both of these fit into the paid Crossroads of the World collection.

March will also feature two new updates to the game, which add the Natural Wonder Battle, the Bermuda Triangle Wonder, the Marvelous Mountains event, and Mount Everest as a Wonder too. All of these will be debuting as free content for all players.

Afterwards, between April and September we can expect the paid Right to Rule collection to arrive and bring with it two more leaders, four more civilizations, and four more World Wonders. There will also be a slate of free updates that add events, challenges, and additional quality-of-life improvements.

As for October and beyond, we'll just have to wait and see. Check out the full roadmap below.