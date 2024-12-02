Fiorentina player who collapsed mid-game is awake and lucid, and encouraged his teammates to play this week

HQ

Good news from Florence! Yesterday's sudden and shocking collapse in the middle of a Serie A football game, where Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove lost consciousness and was taken to the Careggi University Hospital. Today, the player is awake, lucid, and doctors rule out serious damage for now.

ACF Fiorentina published a message that the player, who was put into intensive care, was extubated this morning and is currently awake, alert and oriented. He talked to his family, coach and teammates, but more tests will be carried out to establish the causes of his collapse.

Fiorentina was scheduled this weekend to play a round of 16 match against Empoli in Copa Italia. Empoli's president Fabrizio Corsi said they would cooperate if Fiorentina decided to postpone the match, but it was Bove himself who encouraged his teammates to play on Wednesday, and the match will take place as expected, as read in Republicca.

"Thanks also to all the Viola People and the entire football world who, in this delicate moment, have shown great closeness and attention with messages and support that have given great comfort both to the Club and to Edoardo and his family", the club said.