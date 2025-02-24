English
Fiorentina player Moise Kean released from hospital after collapsing on the pitch

The second top-scorer in Serie A suffered a head trauma, but all tests were negative.

Moise Kean, 24-year-old Italian forward in Fiorentina, collapsed on Sunday during a Serie A match against Hellas Verona. The player hit his head in the 58th minute and fell to the floor six minutes later. He was takend to the hospital on a stretcher, and later the club confirmed that he had suffered a head trauma.

He was released from hospital that same night, and the club confirmed that all tests were negative. Aside from a cut in his eyebrow, he is well and suffered dizziness from the impact, but it had no consequences.

Kean is the second top scorer in Serie A so far, with 15 goals, after Atalanta's Mateo Retegui (20). Fiorentina ended losing 1-0 to Hellas Verona, dropping to sixth place in the league after three consecutive defeats.

This incident happens only two months after another Fiorentina player, Edoardo Bove, collapsed mid game after suffering a heart attack. He had a surgery and was given a defibrilator, which will likely mean that his football days are over, as he is not allowed to play in Italy due to safety guidelines.

ACF Fiorentina

