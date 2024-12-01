Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove collapses mid-game after epileptic seizure and is in intensive care

HQ

Edoardo Bove, Fiorentina midfielder, suffered an epileptic seizure during a football game between Fiorentina and Inter Milan, and was immediately taken to the hospital.

The player collapsed after sixteen minutes, and the game was suspended and did not resume due to the serious concerns on Bove's life, who was still unconscious when he was taken in ambulance to the Careggi University Hospital Company.

Fiorentina posted on Twitter that the Edoardo Bove had been put under pharmacological sedation and hospitalised in intensive care. No damage damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system was found after the first cardiological and neurological test, but he will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.

Inter players around him were the first to notice his collapse, and all players and technical staff formed a ring around him, many of them crying.

Some spectators stayed long after Bove was taken to the hospital awaiting news. Through loudspeakers, it was announce that the game would not be resumed roughly 20 minutes after his collapse.

Talking to Sky Italia, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta said that "the decision to postpone the match was spontaneous on everyone's part, we are a community, all the players and even the referee were emotionally involved" (as read in BBC).