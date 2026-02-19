Finnish retailer lists The Duskbloods release date for next month

HQ

FromSoftware fans are certainly intrigued by The Duskbloods. Coming from Hidetaka Miyazaki, acting as a platform exclusive for the Nintendo Switch 2, and being a PvPvE experience, it's certainly unlike anything we've seen from the studio before. However, since its reveal last summer we've heard very little about it.

That could change in the foreseeable future, as last night the internet went wild with news of Finnish retailer Konsolinet listing The Duskbloods with a release date of the 27th of March, 2026. The Australian eShop also was found to have the same date, which meant fans thought they could see The Duskbloods arrive as soon as next month.

However, to rain on everyone's parade slightly, this date has been changed on Konsolinet's site to the generic placeholder of the 31st of December, 2026. It is possible the March date was swiped away for being accurate, but a lot of speculation online leads fans to believe that both the March and new December dates are placeholders.

It would be quite strange to see a Miyazaki-directed FromSoftware title get no marketing for months on end, only for it to quite suddenly get an impending release date. Looking at Elden Ring: Nightreign, for example, we saw FromSoftware's most recent release drop its launch date a couple of months before it arrived last May. It's worth noting, though, that this release date is a Friday, which is a pretty solid day to drop a brand-new game. Moreover, the fact it was taken down so swiftly gives us another reason to scratch our heads over the release date.

Perhaps Nintendo doesn't wish to market the game too much due to a lack of faith. That's purely speculation, but really all we can do is ponder about the reasoning behind this proposed date if it turns out to be true. Hopefully we can hear something official soon.