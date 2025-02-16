Finnish president pushes for stronger European support for Ukraine

HQ

Finland's President Alexander Stubb has called on Europe to take decisive action in supporting Ukraine ahead of potential negotiations with Russia, encouraged by the United States.

In a recent interview at the Munich Security Conference, he emphasized that Ukraine must enter any talks from a position of strength, which requires increased military aid and harsher economic pressure on Moscow. France is already mobilizing, with President Emmanuel Macron set to host a high-level meeting to strategize Europe's response.

Meanwhile, concerns grow over the United States' push for a quick diplomatic resolution, as former President Donald Trump's outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin has left European leaders uncertain about their role in the process. European nations are now scrambling to assert their influence before major decisions are made without them. For now, it remains to be seen whether Europe can turn words into action before the negotiations take shape.