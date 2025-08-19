Finnish MP found dead by suicide in Parliament

HQ

The latest news on Finland . A tragedy that has shaken the nation's political community: 30-year-old first-time lawmaker Eemeli Peltonen, a young Finnish MP, has died by suicide inside the parliament building in Helsinki early on Tuesday, according to local media.

"The passing of Eemeli Peltonen deeply shocks me and all of us," the chairwoman of Peltonen's social democratic parliamentary group wrote. "He was a much-loved member of our community and we will miss him deeply. A young life has ended far too early."

The Social Democrat, described by colleagues as widely respected and admired, had taken medical leave earlier this year. Authorities confirmed that no foul play was involved, while emergency services were dispatched to the scene in the early hours of Tuesday.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed his condolences, calling the news deeply saddening and offering support to the MP's family and colleagues. In response, the National Coalition Party has temporarily halted its political activities during its ongoing summer meet.