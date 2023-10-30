Finnish clothing brand to launch Alan Wake 2 collection

HQ

Finnish fashion brand Makia has unveiled an Alan Wake 2 collection revolving around the Cult of Tree, the mysterious cult that appears in the game. The collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, a cap and a jacket and each are available exclusively through makia.com.

Makia describes their Alan Wake collection as follows:

"The unisex streetwear collection draws inspiration from the nightmarish world of Alan Wake and the enigmatic Cult of Tree featured in the sequel. Characterized by the cult's emblems and deer masks worn by the cultists, the collection evokes the eerie and unsettling feel of a small town with a big secret."

