English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet crashes near Rovaniemi

Finland's fleet of Hornet jets is currently being phased out.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Finland. A Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet crashed near Rovaniemi airport in northern Finland on Wednesday, with the pilot safely ejecting and later transported to a hospital for examination.

Authorities reported no injuries on the ground and swiftly secured the surrounding area with the help of local police. Despite visible smoke and a strong smell in the vicinity, airport operations have continued without disruption or delays.

Finland's fleet of Hornet jets, acquired between 1992 and 2000, is currently being phased out in favour of Lockheed Martin's F-35s. For now, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the ongoing transition to newer aircraft.

Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet crashes near Rovaniemi
Finnish Air Force Boeing F-18 Hornet fighter jet on final approach. Leeuwarden, The Netherlands - Apr 11, 2016 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsFinland


Loading next content