Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet crashes near Rovaniemi

The latest news on Finland . A Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet crashed near Rovaniemi airport in northern Finland on Wednesday, with the pilot safely ejecting and later transported to a hospital for examination.

Authorities reported no injuries on the ground and swiftly secured the surrounding area with the help of local police. Despite visible smoke and a strong smell in the vicinity, airport operations have continued without disruption or delays.

Finland's fleet of Hornet jets, acquired between 1992 and 2000, is currently being phased out in favour of Lockheed Martin's F-35s. For now, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the ongoing transition to newer aircraft.