Finn Wolfhard is going to return to the IT franchise

Actor Finn Wolfhard might be best known for his break-out performance as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, but not long after the Netflix series took off he was cursing like a sailor as Richie Tozier in IT: Chapter One.

When fans saw his missing poster appear in IT: Welcome to Derry, it hinted that Wolfhard could make a return one day as Tozier. He confirmed as much in a recent interview with Esquire, where he also said he knew his poster would appear or that Richie would be involved in some way.

"When they first started thinking about that show, it was probably 2021. Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, 'You're involved,'" he explained. "Yeah, I'm connected. I think there's something else that will come up eventually that I'm excited for people to see."

What that something else is Wolfhard didn't confirm, but it seems that there's still a lot of want from studios to put Pennywise on a big or small screen, so there's plenty of places for the IT franchise to go.