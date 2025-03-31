Finn Jones is "here and ready" for a return as Iron Fist

HQ

Now that Marvel Studios has begun officially merging its main cinematic universe with Netflix's former series, with the latest crossover being Daredevil: Born Again, which brought Jon Bernthal's The Punisher into the fold, we are waiting to hear and see what the production company will do with the other established Defenders. Will Krysten Ritter return as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, or Finn Jones as Iron Fist. The latter has now addressed this topic.

Speaking at La Conve Monterrey, an anime convention in New Mexico, Jones commented on this and how he is ready to snap up any opportunity to continue portraying the master martial artist.

As per ComicBookMovie, Jones said: "I'm very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is 'give me a f*cking chance, man. I'm here and I'm ready, and I wanna prove people wrong."

This is by no means any confirmation that Marvel is ready to bring Iron Fist into the MCU, but regardless, would you like to see that happen?