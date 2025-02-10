Finland's semiconductor strategy: A call for European collaboration

HQ

Finland is making waves with its bold plan to dominate the European semiconductor market, aiming to more than triple its industry size by 2035. With its thriving deep tech scene, Finland is positioning itself as a key player in the global semiconductor race, drawing comparisons to Taiwan's central role in the industry.

As explained in a recent article by Toni Mattila of Business Finland and Joonas Mikkilä from Technology Industries of Finland, the country's strong focus on chip design, sensor innovations, and quantum technologies, combined with extensive government and private sector investments, could transform Finland into Europe's semiconductor leader.

As the European Union pushes to regain its competitiveness, Finland's strategy to boost both R&D and workforce development looks set to play a crucial role. For now, it remains to be seen if Finland can truly become the European counterpart to Taiwan in the world of chips and how this could reshape Europe's position in the global chips market.