Finland's first green hydrogen plant begins operations

HQ

Finland has officially entered the green hydrogen race as P2X Solutions has announced the launch of commercial production at its Harjavalta plant, marking a milestone for the country and one of the first large-scale facilities of its kind in Europe.

While many companies across the continent have stalled their hydrogen ambitions due to rising costs and regulatory challenges, P2X Solutions is forging ahead, leveraging Finland's abundant wind power to produce entirely renewable hydrogen.

The facility, backed by significant government funding, aims to scale operations gradually, with two larger plants already in the pipeline. With looming regulatory shifts favouring cleaner fuels in industrial and transportation sectors, the company is betting on future demand growth, despite the turbulence in global energy markets. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly Finland's hydrogen ambitions will translate into broader market adoption.