Finland welcomes NATO allies to boost northern land forces

The latest news on Finland . Finland's Defence Minister praised the upcoming deployment of troops from multiple NATO countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom and France, to support newly formed land forces in northern Finland.



"I am very pleased that yesterday, in connection with the ministerial meeting, we were able to announce that Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Denmark and Iceland are set to join FLF Finland," he said on X, referring to what NATO calls Forward Land Forces.

This initiative aims to enhance security along Finland's extensive border with Russia. The forces, led by Sweden and including other allies, are expected to establish a significant presence above the Arctic Circle, with additional command units near the Russian border.